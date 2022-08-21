Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 3,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 595,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

