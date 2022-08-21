Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 1.2%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 21,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,661,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative net margin of 71.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.