EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Down 7%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.66 and last traded at $48.12. 7,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 403,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

EPR Properties Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

