Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading 8.6% Higher

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 138,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 44,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Avivagen Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$13.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

