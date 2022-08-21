Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 163718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.44.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

