Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.39

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.39 and last traded at $102.30, with a volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $259,817 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

