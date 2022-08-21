Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Trading Up 1%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.41. Approximately 3,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,328,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 740.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 268,367 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

