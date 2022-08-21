MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 7.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 19,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,002,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

MicroVision Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $809.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.