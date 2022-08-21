MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 7.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 19,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,002,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
MicroVision Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $809.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 2,515.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MicroVision
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
Featured Articles
