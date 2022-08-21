Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

LON:HOC opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.48. The company has a market capitalization of £372.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.09. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

About Hochschild Mining

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

