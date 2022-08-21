Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €201.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 3.2 %

ETR:WCH opened at €147.30 ($150.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €145.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €150.19. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.