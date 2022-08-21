AO World (LON:AO) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 65 ($0.79) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 45 ($0.54).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.71) price objective on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 40.24 ($0.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £230.71 million and a P/E ratio of -30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.20. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 38.52 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.02).

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

