Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

LON HOC opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.56 million and a PE ratio of 659.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12).

Hochschild Mining Cuts Dividend

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

