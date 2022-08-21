PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 451.20 ($5.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 431.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 476.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 902.40. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($8.35).

PageGroup Increases Dividend

PageGroup Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.38) per share. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.40%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

