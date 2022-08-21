The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€44.50” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($61.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Vonovia Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €29.10 ($29.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.34. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €27.17 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($62.20). The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

