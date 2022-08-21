Royal Bank of Canada Raises London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to £105

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LSEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,364.29 ($113.15).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,560 ($103.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,781.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,574.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,590 ($103.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The firm has a market cap of £48.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5,095.24.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

About London Stock Exchange Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

