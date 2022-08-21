Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Trading Up 13.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) shot up 13.3% on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00. The stock traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$6.98. 284,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 241,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

Shawcor Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58. The stock has a market cap of C$552.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.7244487 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

