Head-To-Head Contrast: Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) vs. Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Helmerich & Payne -6.65% -3.69% -2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 2 2 5 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.33%. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $51.22, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Helmerich & Payne.

80.5% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 2.99 -$4.50 billion $0.61 80.30 Helmerich & Payne $1.22 billion 3.74 -$326.15 million ($1.11) -38.95

Helmerich & Payne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Helmerich & Payne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Valaris on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

