Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:A opened at $137.62 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.