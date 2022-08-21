Financial Survey: Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvei and Accolade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 6.31 $102.29 million $0.51 63.49 Accolade $310.02 million 2.66 -$123.12 million ($6.09) -1.90

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15% Accolade -124.17% -23.63% -14.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Accolade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nuvei and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71 Accolade 0 7 8 0 2.53

Nuvei currently has a consensus target price of $66.92, indicating a potential upside of 106.66%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.52%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Accolade.

Summary

Nuvei beats Accolade on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

