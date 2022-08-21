Comparing Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) & Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $60.20 million 2.55 $12.26 million $2.48 8.51 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group $17.19 billion 2.62 $4.18 billion N/A N/A

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avidbank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Avidbank currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.44%. Given Avidbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.73% N/A N/A Australia and New Zealand Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group beats Avidbank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

(Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, the company offers online and mobile banking services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services. It also provides asset financing for medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups. The company's Institutional division offers documentary trade, supply chain and commodity financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing services; loan syndication, loan structuring and execution, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, and corporate advisory services, as well as loan products; and risk management services. It serves governments, and global institutional and corporate customers. The company's New Zealand division provides banking and wealth management services to consumer, and private banking and small business banking customers through its Internet and app-based digital solutions, network of branches, mortgage specialists, relationship managers, and contact centers; and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions for medium to large enterprises, agricultural business segments, and government and government-related entities. Its Pacific division offers retail products, and traditional relationship banking and financial solutions. This division serves retail customers, small to medium-sized enterprises, institutional customers, and governments. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited has a strategic partnership with Cashrewards Limited to launch Cashrewards MaxTM for Australia and New Zealand consumer credit and debit card holders. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.