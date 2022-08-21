Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $37.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

