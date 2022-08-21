fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.54. fuboTV shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 123,080 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

