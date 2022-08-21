Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

