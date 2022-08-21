Brokerages Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at $227,910,445. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,727,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
