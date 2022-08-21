Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $10.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.2 %

TBPH stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $713.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.69. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Insider Activity

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $189,897. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

