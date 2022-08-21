Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT at $11.33

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

CGNT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $319.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,878,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

