Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $138.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.00.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Boston Partners raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,572,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

