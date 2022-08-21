Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $81.17

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,029,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,691. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Stories

