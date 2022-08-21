Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $11.44

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,296,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,760,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,685,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

