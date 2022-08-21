Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $597.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

