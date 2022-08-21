Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.