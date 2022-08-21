Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $248.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $220.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Globant stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.76.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Globant by 41.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Globant by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 2.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

