W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $72.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.
W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.7 %
WRB opened at $67.59 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.