W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $72.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

WRB opened at $67.59 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

