Reviewing Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $958.10 million 6.73 $149.19 million $1.49 43.49 Tactile Systems Technology $208.06 million 0.91 -$11.81 million ($1.56) -6.02

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 1 8 0 2.89 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Globus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $77.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.39%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 148.49%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 15.91% 11.81% 10.54% Tactile Systems Technology -14.00% -15.08% -7.66%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Tactile Systems Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.