Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $39.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Tapestry Stock Performance
TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
