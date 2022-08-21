Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $39.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.