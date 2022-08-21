Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) vs. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Critical Survey

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coherus BioSciences and Anavex Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.20%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 283.60%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences -83.47% -422.10% -36.01% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Anavex Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 3.01 -$287.10 million ($2.98) -4.24 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -17.08

Anavex Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherus BioSciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Coherus BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other dementia indications; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

