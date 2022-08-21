LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €92.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €92.90 ($94.80) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEG. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €80.86 ($82.51) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €83.22 and its 200-day moving average is €96.68.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

