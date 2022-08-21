Critical Review: Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) versus Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vonovia and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $16.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Vonovia.

This table compares Vonovia and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage -90.64% 19.96% 3.26%

Volatility & Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonovia and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $4.29 billion 5.31 $3.13 billion N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.05 $21.11 million ($3.53) -4.16

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Vonovia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 565,334 residential units; 168,015 garages and parking spaces; and 9,289 commercial units, as well as managed 71,173 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

