Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHCR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 11,497.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,235,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharecare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 987,023 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 190.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter valued at about $1,828,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.