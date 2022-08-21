Morgan Stanley Lowers The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $47.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock worth $71,692.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

