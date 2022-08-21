Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Amcor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

