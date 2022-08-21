AAR (NYSE:AIR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE AIR opened at $46.54 on Thursday. AAR has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AAR by 557.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 237,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 517,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

