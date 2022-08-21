Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $49.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

