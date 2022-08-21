Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

