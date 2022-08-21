Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.