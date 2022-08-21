Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $38.66 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.