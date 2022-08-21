Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $37.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

BE opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 3.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock worth $940,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 734,694 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 469,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.