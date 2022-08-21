Mizuho Trims Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Target Price to $49.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 3.68. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 457,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

