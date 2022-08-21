Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDXAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sodexo Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

