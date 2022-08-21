National Bankshares Downgrades Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) to Underperform

National Bankshares cut shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.55.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$19.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

