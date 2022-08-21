Wolfe Research Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

AXL stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $1,289,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,319,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 146,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 599.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 73,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

